NSYNC appear to be teasing reunion single for new ‘Trolls’ movie

*NSYNC could be making a comeback soon, according to teasers for an upcoming Trolls movie.

The third Trolls movie, titled Trolls Band Together, is set to release in October this year in cinemas across the globe. As part of the film’s ongoing promotions, new posters have been popping up across the United States, some of which could hint at an *NSYNC reunion.

Per an image shared by X/Twitter user Mike Taylor, *NSYNC’s logo can be seen on new Trolls posters across New York, which include a QR code that leads users to a snippet of what might be an *NSYNC song titled ‘Take You To A Better Place’.

The linked website leads to a snippet of the track, which features a whistled hook and a visual teaser of five trolls to signify the five members of *NSYNC.

While nothing has been confirmed, a potential *NSYNC song for the Trolls Band Together movie will mark their first recording since 2001. Though the group officially parted ways in 2007 and Justin Timberlake left in 2002, the group have remained in touch, showing up for special events together.

The five piece last reunited together as a complete unit in 2013 as part of Justin Timberlake’s performance when receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs. Most recently, all five members got together for the unveiling of their Hollywood Walk Of Fame star in 2016.

Timberlake, who most recently reunited with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado to release a new single ‘Keep Going Up’ last week, has voiced Branch, the lead character in the Trolls animated film franchise.

Trolls Band Together will see Branch’s brother return to get their childhood boyband back together. At some point in the film’s trailer, a character makes puns out of popular boybands’ names: “We’re out of sync. We’ve gone from boys to me, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: the backstreets.”

Trolls Band Together is set for release on October 20 in the UK.