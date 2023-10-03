NSYNC, Backstreet Boys to feature in upcoming boy band documentary on Paramount+

A documentary chronicling the popularity of boy bands like *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys has been greenlit by Paramount+.

According to Variety, the as-yet untitled documentary will trace the legacy of boy bands during the height of their fame in the ‘90s and early-2000s, and will feature interviews with boy band members as well as archival music footage.

The project will be directed by Tamra Davis, whose credits include the music videos for New Kids on the Block’s ‘Call It What You Want’ and Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’, among others. The documentary is co-produced by Johnny Wright, who previously served as the tour manager for both New Kids on the Block and *NSYNC member, Justin Timberlake.

“The Nineties boy band era was an extraordinary chapter in music where harmonies and beats came together,” Wright said of the documentary, per Rolling Stone. “To this day, the boy bands continue to inspire, uplift and unite – reminding us of a great time that will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

The documentary is produced by entertainment studio Gunpowder & Sky, who were previously involved in music projects like the 2023 series I Wanna Rock: The ‘80s Metal Dream and the three-part yacht rock documentary, Sometimes When We Touch.

Speaking of the boy band documentary, co-producer Van Toffler credited groups like The Jackson Five with “pav[ing] the way for boy bands”, and said traces of their legacy can be found in more current bands like One Direction and K-pop group BTS.

The news comes amid the recent reunion of *NSYNC, nearly two decades after their disbandment in 2004. After a string of public appearances together, including at last month’s MTV VMAs, the boy band returned last week with their first official single since 2002, titled ‘Better Place’.

The song features on the soundtrack of the upcoming film Trolls Band Together, a sequel to 2016’s Trolls which featured Timberlake in a voice role and saw him contribute the soundtrack song ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’.