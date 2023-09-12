NSYNC reportedly set to reunite at 2023 VMAs

*NSYNC are set to reunite onstage for the first time in a decade at the MTV VMAs tonight (September 12), Billboard reports.

The boyband last came together in 2013 for the same awards for Justin Timberlake‘s Video Vanguard Award medley. Meanwhile, in 2019, the other members – Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez – joined Ariana Grande to perform ‘break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored’ and ‘Tearin’ Up My Heart’ during her headlining Coachella set.

Earlier this week, fans began speculating that *NSYNC would come back together at the 2023 VMAs when Timberlake, Fatone, and Bass were all spotted around New York City.

Teasers for the upcoming Trolls movie, in which Timberlake stars as lead character Branch, have also pointed towards a potential reunion.

Per an image shared by X/Twitter user Mike Taylor, *NSYNC’s logo can be seen on new Trolls posters across New York, which include a QR code that leads users to a snippet of what might be an *NSYNC song titled ‘Take You To A Better Place’.

The linked website leads to a snippet of the track, which features a whistled hook and a visual teaser of five trolls to signify the five members of *NSYNC.

However, according to TMZ, *NSYNC will reportedly not be performing at the event, but rather presenting an award.

The group officially parted ways in 2007 and Justin Timberlake left in 2002, the group have remained in touch, showing up for special events together.

Meanwhile, Timberlake reunited with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado to release a new single ‘Keep Going Up’ last week.

The single marks the Grammy-winning producer’s first official solo single in more than eight years. It’s also his artist debut under the partnership between his own Mosley Music Group and Def Jam Recordings.