The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has called for the UK government to reopen Night Time Economy businesses on July 5 as anger mounts following the delay of the country’s roadmap.

Earlier this week (June 14), Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the date of June 21, in which all coronavirus restrictions would be lifted in England, will now be delayed until July 19.

The PM told a press conference that they had seen “more infection and more hospitalisation” of late, with the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading faster than the third wave that was predicted when the roadmap was first drawn up back in February.

He said that there was a “real possibility that the virus would outrun the vaccine” and cause “thousands more deaths” unless the country waited longer to meet all four steps for the final stage of reopening.

The news marks a significant blow for the nighttimes industry, which has spent significant time and money on ensuring their safe return, having been largely shuttered since the UK went into its first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

The NTIA argued earlier this month that “the industry has spent millions in preparation for June 21, and 95 per cent of businesses have already made financial commitments and logistical preparations to reopen”.

Now, in a new statement, NTIA CEO Michael Kill is calling for the government to reopen the Night Time Economy businesses on July 5, “as part of the promised two week review, without further hesitation”.