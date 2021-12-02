NTIA initiate campaign for Night Time Advisors across the UK sector

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has initiated a new campaign to create Night Time Economy Advisor positions in every major UK city, contending it will help pave the way for the sector’s recovery following closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officially launched today (December 2), the NTIA already has established advisors in Greater Manchester and Bristol, Sacha Lord and Carly Heath respectively, supportive of the NTIA’s push for counterparts in similar roles across the country.

According to the NTIA in a press statement, the UK night time economy was worth £112.8 billion in 2019, equating to 5.1 per cent of GDP and accounting for 1.95million jobs.

Advertisement

Closures and restrictions as a result of the pandemic, however, have meant that almost 90,000 jobs have been lost and a third of nightclubs are no longer trading, some experiencing up to three years worth of trading profits debt.

NTIA CEO Michael Kill emphasised the “immense cultural value” of these businesses, calling them “hubs of the community” and emphasising the sector’s importance for “economic growth”. “It would be a tragedy for this country if the nightlife sector didn’t meaningfully rebound from the pandemic,” Kill added.

“That is why today we are launching a push to establish Night Time Economy advisors in cities all over the UK, to steward the sector’s restoration and ensure it isn’t left to wither,” said Kill. “We feel this is the only way the sector can recover its pre-pandemic vibrance.”

Kill also said that the Advisors would also be in a position to highlight issues and move toward positive change, as the organisation has seen with progressive initiative on drink spiking.

“The Night Time Economy and Hospitality industry is fundamental to the recovery of cities up and down the country, particularly within this post pandemic environment.” Lord added. “This industry is bigger than the Automotive, Beauty and Fashion industries and has the breadth and scope to impact investment, culture and communities.”

Advertisement

“It’s vitally important that it has its own voice, and is represented regionally and within major cities across the UK.”