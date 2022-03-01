NU’EST confirm disbandment, address fans with handwritten letters

The members of NU’EST have confirmed their disbandment through handwritten letters addressed to fans.

Yesterday (February 28), Pledis Entertainment announced that NU’EST members JR, Aron and Ren had decided not to renew their contracts with the agency after almost 10 years, ahead of expiration on March 14. Meanwhile, fellow members Baekho and Minhyun have opted to renew their contracts.

At the time, the agency also noted that the boyband will “cap off their official activities as NU’EST of Pledis Entertainment” following the release of an album in March. The five members of NU’EST have since confirmed their impending disbandment through letters on fan community site Weverse.

“In the past 10 years, there were many hard times and moments when we wanted to give up, but we were able to overcome them thanks to L.O.Λ.E. (NU’EST’s official fanbase),” wrote Aron, who also shared his letter on Instagram, per Soompi. “I’m going to work hard to repay the love I’ve received over the past 10 years, so I’d be grateful if you kept on walking this road with me.”

Ren also uploaded his own letter on Instagram, where he said that he had decided to “leave NU’EST and walk in a slightly different direction”, adding that he chose to press on despite being “scared and cautious” of the future. “I won’t forget how I feel right now and walk with confidence. I am grateful for all the moments that I spent as NU’EST’s Ren,” he wrote.

While JR, Baekho and Minhyun did not share their letters on their social media accounts, each of them thanked their fans and fellow bandmates in their respective Weverse posts. “I will continue to walk step by step while sharing emotions like love and laughter with you,” wrote Baekho. “To the NU’EST members, I love you.”

The as-yet-unnamed record, which will mark NU’EST’s final release as a group, will arrive about 11 months their sophomore studio album ‘Romanticize’. That album comprised a total of 10 tracks, the first half of which were performed by the entire group, while its latter half featured solo songs by each of the five members.