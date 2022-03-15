NU’EST release final album and pensive video for lead single ‘Spring, Again’

NU’EST have unveiled the music video for new single ‘Spring, Again’ from their final album ‘Needle and Bubble’.

Today (March 15) marks the release of ‘Needle and Bubble’ and as such the end of NU’EST after 10 years as a group. The stunning visual for lead single ‘Spring Again’ points to a hope for new beginnings.

It starts with each member sitting alone, deep in thought. Their surroundings begin to break down in various ways, and the quintet find themselves back together, atop a colourful wooden platform. The clip ends with a single sprout emerging from a broken flowerpot.

“My pining heart, mumbling monologues / The wind of the season bears it all, like footprints / Then one day, when I’m missing you / I’ll embrace the spring where we’ll meet again / To keep our spring forever,” they sing on the emotional pop-ballad.

‘Needle and Bubble’ comprises ten tracks, most of which are remasters of the boyband’s previous hits like ‘OVERCOME’, ‘Love Paint (Every Afternoon)’ and ‘BET BET’. The album also includes new versions of the tracks ‘Look (a starlight night)’ and ‘I’m in Trouble’.

On February 28, Pledis Entertainment announced that NU’EST members JR, Aron and Ren had decided not to renew their contracts with the agency, ahead of their expiration on March 14. Meanwhile, fellow members Baekho and Minhyun opted to renew their contracts.

The boyband later took to Instagram and Weverse to personally address their fans on their disbandment. “In the past 10 years, there were many hard times and moments when we wanted to give up, but we were able to overcome them thanks to L.O.Λ.E. (NU’EST’s official fanbase),” wrote Aron.

NU’EST debuted in 2012 under Pledis Entertainment as its first-ever boyband with the single ‘Face’. They later went on to release songs such as ‘OVERCOME’ and ‘Love Paint’. After facing commercial decline, four of the group’s members joined the second season of idol reality series Produce 101 in 2017, through which Minhyun earned a spot in the temporary boyband Wanna One.

Following their appearance on the show, NU’EST experienced a surge in popularity, and the quintet went on to release several mini-albums, as well as their sophomore studio album ‘Romanticize’, which marked their last release prior to ‘Needle and Bubble’.