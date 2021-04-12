NU’EST drop stunning trailer for second studio album, ‘Romanticize’

NU’EST have dropped a trailer and tracklist for their upcoming second studio album ‘Romanticize’.

The cinematic video, which dropped earlier today (April 12), features the boyband performing in various locations, from an art museum to a boxing ring, alongside an English voiceover by member Aron. “Romance is not an escape from reality,” he begins, before diving into a short monologue on the painful reality of love.

The group have also revealed the official tracklist for ‘Romanticize’. The first half of the 10-track record will be performed by the entire group , while that latter half will feature solo songs by each of the five members. In addition, the album’s title track ‘Inside Out’ was co-written by members Baekho and JR. ‘Romanticize’ is due out on April 19 at 6pm KST.

Pledis Entertainment has also released an official statement on NU’EST member Aron and his participation in promotional activities for the upcoming album. The agency says that he has been focusing on recovering from symptoms of anxiety, following advice from a physician he saw in January this year.

“While the artist himself wishes to fully take part in the group’s second studio album promotions, the company has determined that taking part in all official activities and performances may place undue strain on Aron,” Pledis added. “We plan to place the highest priority on artist health and well-being, and exercise flexibility in Aron’s participation in album promotions.”

The upcoming record will be NU’EST’s first release since their 8th mini-album, ‘The Nocturne’ which dropped last May. Its lead single ‘I’m in Trouble’ became the group’s first single to enter Top 10 on the Gaon Digital Chart.