Number of people double-vaccinated at gigs is higher than general population

The number of gig-goers who are double-vaccinated is higher than that of the general population, a new study has found.

The results come from a series of surveys carried out by the Music Venues Trust during the first full month of full capacity reopening of grassroots music venues since the July 19 “freedom dau”.

The survey found that 76.3 per cent of those attending gigs were double-vaccinated, compared to 61.3 per cent for the general population. The survey also revealed that 91.3 per cent of attendees had chosen to take additional precautions to ensure their safety such as double vaccination, testing to immunity – or a combination of these.

Only 2.1 per cent of the fans interviewed wanted to see a double vaccination certificate as a sole mandatory condition for entry. Those interviewed said they would like to see a mix of options including vaccination, testing and immunity.

Speaking about the results, Mark Davyd, CEO of the Music Venue Trust told Music Week:

“The response from venues, artists and audiences to the COVID threat has been incredible.

“These survey results clearly demonstrate a will by the live music community to create safe spaces, to take personal responsibility for ourselves and each other, and to act to Reopen Every Venue Safely.

“It is particularly striking that local case and transmission rates around grassroots music venues, far from exponentially increasing as was predicted, have, in reality, exceeded the decline in rates witnessed nationally.”

Meanwhile, new research conducted by Attitude Is Everything has found that 50 per cent of disabled music fans were eager to return to full capacity live shows after COVID restrictions were lifted.

The disability-led charity, which has been working towards accessibility in the live industry for over 20 years, carried out an online survey that polled 289 people between July 19 and August 1.

Half of those who took part said they were comfortable attending an indoor gig as long as sufficient accessibility measures had been put in place at the venue in order to increase safety. Additionally, 35 per cent of those polled had booked tickets for an upcoming indoor live event, with 48 per cent planning to attend an indoor live show of some kind by the end of 2021.