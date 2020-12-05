NxWorries debut new track ‘Where I Go’ at Double Happiness Festival

NxWorries debuted a new track called ‘Where I Go’ at Double Happiness Festival on Wednesday night (December 2).

The duo made up of Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge played a set at the 88rising festival, a virtual version of a tour that the media company has booked in past years.

The festival, which featured artists of Asian descent from around the world, saw NxWorries perform on a stage decorated with dry ice and computer graphics.

The pair, who released their debut album ‘Yes Lawd!’ in 2016, played a four-song set that featured three old tracks and new record ‘Where I Go’.

You can watch the performance below:

NxWorries Live at Double Happiness 2020 (Knxwledge & Anderson .Paak)

New Song for their next album coming soon. G A S🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vFAOuQ43bN — Gatzilla平和🦖☃️ (@gattoresu) December 3, 2020

In a four-star review of ‘Yes Lawd!’, NME’s Jordan Bassett called it a “sprawling, languid affair, running to 19 tracks of soulful hip hop”.

He added: “Yet there’s no ‘Heart Don’t Stand A Chance’ here. There’s no classic, stop-everything track to grab to you by the heartstrings. Then again, ‘Suede’ (also featured on NxWorries’ 2015 EP ‘Link Up & Suede’) comes close enough – which is closer than anyone else is likely to come before the year is up.”

Last month, Anderson .Paak joined Busta Rhymes for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their collaborative track ‘YUUUU’.

The pair initially released the single in September as the second cut from Busta’s new album ‘Extinction Level 2: The Wrath of God’, which dropped in full on October 30.

Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes has named the likes of Jay-Z and Eminem as potential Verzuz opponents.

The US webcast series, which was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music.