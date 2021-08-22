NYC Homecoming Concert shut down midway due to hurricane warning, may resume without crowd

We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert – a day-long music festival pinned as “a celebration of New York City’s comeback” – has been cancelled midway through, with organisers citing concerns over punters’ safety being impacted by Hurricane Henri.

The event, taking place today (August 21) in Central Park, hosted up to 60,000 concertgoers (all vaccinated, as per its entry requirements) before it was shut down.

Consequence reports that many of the artists on the bill – including Journey, LL Cool J, Santana and Barry Manilow – were able to perform as scheduled, however the event was shut down before any of the headliners took the stage.

Those set to close out the event included Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Elvis Costello and The Killers.

An announcement was made instructing punters to seek shelter, with screens reading: “Due to approaching severe weather, all persons should move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit and proceed to your your vehicles and protected areas outside of the festival site. Please seek shelter for your safety.”

As per CNN, who were broadcasting the event exclusively, there’s potential for the event to resume without a crowd. At the time of writing, organisers are yet to announce any plans to do so.

Hurricane Henri is forecast to make landfall on the area tomorrow (August 22).