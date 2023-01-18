What’s happening to upcoming gigs at O2 Academy Brixton?

O2 Academy Brixton will remain closed until April following the fatal crowd crush at an Asake concert at the venue in December.

People outside the venue on December 15 were able to force their way into the show, leading to overcrowding and the gig being cancelled midway through.

Two people died after being caught in the crush – 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo and 23-year-old security staff Gaby Hutchinson. A third attendee, aged 21, is still in hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement

After O2 Academy Brixton’s licence was temporarily suspended until January 16, Lambeth Council said that they would meet again on that date to discuss the future of the venue. Before the meeting, a spokesperson for Academy Music Group (AMG) – the company that runs the venue – said it would stay closed voluntarily until April while investigations continue. The meeting then saw the announcement that the venue’s licence would be suspended for three months also.

Lambeth Council has the power to suspend the venue’s licence further or permanently revoke it.

Following the closure, many of the gigs at the venue are being rescheduled to new venues across London. Dates in January for Wallows, Sleep Token and PVRIS have all been moved to Eventim Apollo, while Dry Cleaning and Beartooth‘s March gigs will now take place at The Roundhouse and OVO Arena Wembley, respectively. Palaye Royale have promised announcements on new venues in the week commencing January 16.

Despite reports that Pendulum’s London gigs in March have been cancelled, someone close to the band’s team has confirmed to NME that is not the case and a new venue will be announced shortly.

See the full upcoming listings for O2 Academy Brixton until April and updates on their status below. The below are accurate at the time of publishing and will be updated regularly. Check the venue’s website and see individual artist’s websites for more news and information.

JANUARY

Advertisement

18 – Wallows: moved to Eventim Apollo on the same date

22 – Sleep Token: moved to Eventim Apollo on the same date

25 – Viagra Boys: moved to Troxy on the same date

28 – Dimension live: no news yet

26 – PVRIS: moved to Eventim Apollo on the same date

31 – Keshi: no news yet

FEBRUARY

1 – Keshi: no news yet

3 – Circa Waves: no news yet

10 – Palaye Royale: new venue TBA

11 – Parov Stelar: no news yet

14 – Caroline Polachek: no news yet

18 – 2manydjs: no news yet

19 – Röyksopp: no news yet

24 – Ezra Collective: no news yet

MARCH

3 – Dry Cleaning: moved to The Roundhouse on the same date

4 – Hundred Reasons: moved to Eventim Apollo on the same date

5 – Pendulum: new venue TBA

6 – Pendulum: new venue TBA

7 – $uicideboy$: no news yet

8 – $uicideboy$: no news yet

9 – Father John Misty: no news yet

11 – Lamb Of God: no news yet

13 – Oxxxymiron: no news yet

15 – FKJ 2023: no news yet

17 – Fatboy Slim: no news yet

18 – Fatboy Slim: no news yet

19 – Beartooth: moved to OVO Arena Wembley on the same date

22 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: no news yet

23 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: no news yet

24 – Franc Moody: no news yet

25 – Suede: no news yet

26 – Suede: no news yet

28 – The Blaze: no news yet

29 – I Prevail: no news yet

31 – SG Lewis: no news yet