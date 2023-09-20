Oasis announce 25th anniversary reissue of ‘The Masterplan’ B-sides collection

Oasis are set to release new formats of ‘The Masterplan’ to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album.

To mark the silver anniversary of the 1998 B-sides release, ‘The Masterplan’ will be made available in various new formats on November 3, including CD, cream cassette and limited-edition double vinyl in a variety of colours – you can pre-order/ pre-save yours here.

‘The Masterplan’ was released as a compilation album of B-sides originally featured on singles from Oasis’ first three albums, ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994), ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995), and ‘Be Here Now’ (1997).

You can check out a trailer for the release below.

‘The Masterplan’ turns 25 this November!

A number of limited edition collectors formats will be made available to celebrate the silver anniversary. New formats will feature remastered audio, taken from the ‘Chasing The Sun’ re-issues, available for the first time as one… pic.twitter.com/MKUBlHZaPV — Oasis (@oasis) September 20, 2023

The new formats will also feature remastered audio taken from the ‘Chasing The Sun’ reissues, and includes tracks like ‘Acquiesce’, which was originally found on the ‘Some Might Say’ CD single, and ‘Half The World Away’, from the ‘Whatever’ single.

Upon its release in 1998, ‘The Masterplan’ charted at number two in the UK Official Album Chart and sold almost 122,000 copies in its first week of release. It’s since gone on to be triple platinum and has sold over three million copies worldwide.

Oasis – The Masterplan (Remastered Edition):

1. ‘Acquiesce’

2. ‘Underneath The Sky’

3. ‘Talk Tonight’

4. ‘Going Nowhere’

5. ‘Fade Away’

6. ‘The Swamp Song’

7. ‘I Am The Walrus – Live Glasgow Cathouse June ’94’

8. ‘Listen Up’

9. ‘Rockin’ Chair’

10. ‘Half The World Away’

11. ‘(It’s Good) To Be Free’

12. ‘Stay Young’

13. ‘Headshrinker’

14. ‘The Masterplan’

In other news from the Gallagher brothers, Liam has hinted to a fan that his next album is finished.

The singer-songwriter’s most recent studio album came in 2022 with ‘C’mon You Know’.

Noel, meanwhile, recently revealed that he’s recorded a secret dance track with CamelPhat which is waiting to be finished. During the COVID lockdowns Gallager made a rare move to work with several other artists on new music, including collaborations with Dizzee Rascal and Imelda May.

Noel also shared recently that he would be open to a Las Vegas residency “later in life” when he has aged out of touring.

Elswhere, in a recent interview with NME, Noel revealed what he considers to be the “flaws” in each of the albums he has made – both with Oasis and solo with The High Flying Birds.