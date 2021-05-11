Oasis announce cinematic Knebworth concert documentary for shows’ 25th anniversary

Oasis have today (May 11) announced a concert documentary that looks back at their record-breaking Knebworth shows held nearly 25 years ago.

The band played to 250,000 fans across two days in August 1996 at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. They set several records with the epic two-dayer, including securing the largest ever demand for attendance in British history with more than four per cent of the population applying for tickets.

Oasis music video director Jake Scott, who’s also helmed videos by R.E.M. and U2, will direct the feature length film described as “a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event”. No interviews or “unnecessary celebrity recollections” will feature.

Event cinema specialists Trafalgar Releasing will air the film in cinemas, with dates still to be announced. RSA Films is producing the work alongside Noel and Liam Gallagher serving as executive producers.

Scott added that the film is “a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment”.

Noel confirmed in an interview last month that the film will lean heavily on never-before-seen archive footage that was shot at the time of the seminal shows.

“There’s a lot of stories in the press about it being a film company for a biopic, which of course it’s not,” Noel told BBC Radio 2.

“The gig Oasis did at Knebworth is 25 in August and back in 1997 we’d filmed it all really professionally with loads of cameras, we had cameras on the trains with fans.

“But for one reason or another, the film never came out but as it’s the anniversary coming up, we’re going to be releasing it now.vI’ve seen a tiny trailer of it and it’s a fantastic snapshot of a bygone era before the internet. It’s great, really great.”