Oasis announce release date for ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ documentary

Oasis have announced a release date for their much-anticipated Knebworth cinematic documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996.

The new film – which is being released to mark the 25th anniversary of the band’s legendary August 1996 shows – is made up of never-before-seen archive concert and backstage footage from the gigs, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers.

According to a press release, the Jake Scott-directed film is “a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most iconic live concert events of the last 25 years, driven entirely by the music, and the fans’ own experiences of that monumental weekend”.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is produced by Black Dog Films, with both Noel and Liam Gallagher serving as executive producers.

“Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90’s,” Liam said in a statement. “It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

Noel added: “I can’t believe we never played ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!'”

Set to arrive in cinemas on September 23, tickets for Oasis Knebworth 1996 go on sale on August 10 – marking 25 years to the day since the first night of the legendary concerts. For more information and to sign up for ticket alerts, you can visit the official Oasis Knebworth 1996 website here.

Oasis played to 250,000 fans across two days in August 1996 at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. They set several records with the epic two-dayer, including securing the largest-ever demand for gig attendance in British history with more than two per cent of the population applying for tickets.

Last month, Noel confirmed that the Knebworth gigs will be released as a live album at some point in the future.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on his Apple Music Hits show, Noel called Oasis Knebworth 1996 “fucking outrageous”. He said he was impressed with the upcoming documentary film after watching it for the first time, admitting it made him quite emotional.

“Mate, it’s fucking outrageous,” he said. “I did get quite emotional watching it. The sound is fucking great. Liam is at his absolute peak, looked great with great clothes, sounds amazing. And of course being that close to that band, you kind of perceive it differently to everybody else.”

He continued: “But actually standing back and watching it, I was like, ‘Fucking hell, we were fucking unbelievable. We could really, really play.’ And I was like, ‘Is that me playing the guitar?’ Because my guitar playing suffered a bit because now I’m just singing and strumming. I was on fire that fucking night.”

Earlier this year, Alan McGee said he thinks Liam Gallagher could sell out Knebworth on his own, 25 years after Oasis’ massive concerts at the venue.

McGee – who signed Oasis to his label Creation Records, kickstarting their ascent to fame – believes that Gallagher could sell out a solo show there. “Liam can do it, it’s only 125,000 people,” he said during an appearance on Phil Taggart’s Slacker podcast.

“I would say he’s almost as big as Oasis. He’s massive, Liam, at this point.”

Meanwhile, Liam said he would reform Oasis for free after Noel named his price at £100million to get the band back together back in May.