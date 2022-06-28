Oasis’ Bonehead completes tonsil cancer treatment: “Things can only get better from here”

Former Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has announced that he has completed treatment for the tonsil cancer he was diagnosed with in April.

Bonehead revealed via Twitter on Saturday (June 25) that he has “finished my course of treatment, 30 radiotherapy sessions and two chemotherapy”, adding that he is “feeling the pain right now” but is in recovery and “things can only get better from here”.

He went on to thank his medical team at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust for making the process “so much easier, I’ll forever look back at what you all do with a hand on my heart”.

Bonehead also revealed that he is scheduled for a scan at the “end of September to check all’s well, but for now it’s into recovery mode,” adding that he’ll be facing a “couple of tough weeks ahead yet but I’ll get there”.

Read Bonehead’s full post below.

In May, Bonehead shared an update following his first course of treatment, writing: “I had my first session of radiotherapy this morning and am now having a course of chemotherapy which will finish at 6am, so it’s an overnight stay at the Christie Hospital”.

The guitarist – who has been involved in Liam Gallagher‘s live show for a number of years – had to step away from Gallagher’s ongoing tour following his diagnosis.

Following the diagnosis, Gallagher commented on social media offering his support for Bonehead: “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x”.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Liam Gallagher will perform at the tribute gig for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3 alongside Mark Ronson, Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde and many more.