Oasis’ Bonehead on knighthoods: “I wouldn’t have it and I don’t think Liam would have it”

Former Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has said that he wouldn’t accept a knighthood and neither would Liam Gallagher.

Bonehead co-hosted Bonehead’s Bank Holiday on Radio X today (May 8), where he spoke about the Manchester band, his thoughts on a reunion and more.

With the show being an addition to the schedule due to the bonus Bank Holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles, Radio X’s Toby Tarrant naturally brought up questions about the monarchy.

Advertisement

Tarrant noted that “Sir Bonehead has a nice ring to it”, then asked the guitarist if he’d ever be on the honours list.

“Probably got a good ring to it, but no I wouldn’t take it,” Bonehead said. “Not that I’m anti royal or anti-this, no I just wouldn’t do it. Doesn’t even sound right, does it?”

He continued: “I wouldn’t have it and I don’t think Liam [Gallagher] would have it. Bet Noel would, wouldn’t he? He’d have to be with the sirs.”

Sir Bonehead does have a slight ring to it, doesn’t it?😂@boneheadspage took over Radio X this morning with @tobytarrant for a two hour #BONEHEADSBANKHOLIDAY special🏖️ you can catch up or listen again now on @globalplayer 🙏 https://t.co/HB66H06SMW pic.twitter.com/4mzvjH5nY6 — Radio X (@RadioX) May 8, 2023

Tarrant then asked again if he thought Liam wouldn’t take the honour but his older brother would, to which Bonehead replied: “Absolutely not Liam wouldn’t take it, no. Sir Liam Gallagher. It sounds good though, doesn’t it? It sounds good but he wouldn’t have it.”

The two-hour show took place from 9am to 11am, and was scheduled following Bonehead’s reaction to ‘Live Forever’ being crowned Radio X’s Best of British 2023 during Easter’s Bank Holiday Monday.

Advertisement

At the time, Bonehead said he thought the Oasis track ‘Bonehead’s Bank Holiday’, which appeared on the vinyl version of ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’, was robbed of the title.

“I still stand by my thoughts on that,” he told Tarrant on the show. “It’s a fix, right? I want steward’s enquiry. There must be a a sort of version of VAR in radio.

“It got me, because I love listening to the [Best of British] Top 100 and it got me how many Oasis songs are in it. I genuinely love it. And it was getting to the Top 10 and I thought, ‘You know what? The winner’s gonna be Bonehead’s Bank Holiday. It really is!'”

Last year, Bonehead announced that he no longer has cancer. The news followed the announcement that he was undergoing treatment, after he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in April 2022.

“Update on my cancer”, the musician shared in an Instagram statement. “I had a full scan 10 days ago, and it’s all clear, it’s gone. Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout, you’ve helped me more than you know.”