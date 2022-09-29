Oasis’ Bonehead on recent cancer diagnosis: “It’s all clear, it’s gone”

Former Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has announced that he no longer has cancer.

The news follows Arthurs undergoing treatment in June, after he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in April of this year.

“Update on my cancer”, the musician and founding Oasis member shared in an Instagram statement. “I had a full scan 10 days ago, and it’s all clear, it’s gone. Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout, you’ve helped me more than you know.”

The guitarist also thanked The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, before ending the statement with “into recovery now and see you all soon x.”

Arthurs – who has been involved in Liam Gallagher‘s live show for a number of years – had to step away from Gallagher’s ongoing tour following his diagnosis. Following the news of his clear scan, Gallagher shared his sentiments on Twitter.

“Yes Bonehead, we knew you’d kick its arse,” he wrote, adding, “sooooo fucking happy guinness LG x”. The former Oasis frontman had previously shared messages of support for Bonehead, writing, “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage before you can say r we doing Colombia LG x”, in a statement earlier this year.

Back in May, Bonehead shared an update following his first course of treatment, writing: “I had my first session of radiotherapy this morning and am now having a course of chemotherapy which will finish at 6am, so it’s an overnight stay at the Christie Hospital.”

The news of his treatment followed him sharing his diagnosis on Twitter, telling fans “Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.”

He continued: “I’ll keep you posted how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon xxx.”

