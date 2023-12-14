Oasis’ Bonehead to be special guest host on Radio X on Christmas Day

Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead will host Radio X on Christmas Day.

The musician – whose real name is Paul Arthurs – will team up with host Toby Tarrant from 1pm-3pm for ‘Bonehead’s Christmas Day’ which will see him playing some of his favourite festive tunes, sharing rock’n’roll Christmas Day stories and answering questions from listeners.

Speaking about his upcoming takeover, Bonehead said: “Really excited to back on Radio X with Toby on Xmas day. It’s gonna be a laugh so get the spuds on, pour a drink, we’ll be full of festive cheer.”

It comes after he previously hosted a Coronation Weekend special for the station back in May.

The ex-Oasis guitarist will also be joining Liam Gallagher on his upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour next year following his solo projects and previous cancer scare – he’s since been given the all-clear.

He performed with Gallagher earlier this year during his London show at KOKO to celebrate the release of his live album ‘Knebworth 22′.

Meanwhile, the support acts for the ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour were recently announced with Cast and The View backing the former Oasis frontman.

The former will join Gallagher for his show in Sheffield on June 1, Cardiff on June 3, two of his shows at London’s O2 Arena on June 10-11, the Dublin shows on June 23-24 and the Manchester shows on June 27 -28.

The View, on the other hand, will support the singer for two of his four shows in London on June 6 and 7, as well as his two slots at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow. Find any remaining tickets here.