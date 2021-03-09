An Oasis contract that requested “sober-speaking” assistants and “quality lager” for the band and crew during a 1994 gig is to be auctioned.

The official paperwork was drawn up ahead of an early show at The Old Trout venue in Windsor, Berkshire and is expected to fetch up to £1,500 at Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire later this month.

The paperwork, which was drawn up by Primary Talent International, sees the band requesting a two-course meal, water, fruit juice and soft drinks.

Advertisement

It has been described as “extremely rare” by a music memorabilia expert at Hansons, who explained that it was owned by a woman who worked in the music industry and previously purchased it from a gig organiser at The Old Trout.

Claire Howell, music memorabilia specialist at Hansons, told the BBC: “Items like this are extremely rare and this lot comes with great provenance.

“It’s valued at £1,000-£1,500 but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell for more.

“It could easily whip up a bidding frenzy among fans at auction, such is the enduring popularity and nostalgia for Oasis.”

Advertisement

It is believed that the seller is looking to sell the contract, alongside a flyer advertising the gig, ahead of her retirement.

Meanwhile, former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher recently teamed up with Glasgow venue The Priory to help it raise vital venue-saving funds.