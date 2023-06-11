Oasis fans call on Liam Gallagher to keep reunion promise after Man City win Champions League

Oasis fans are calling on Liam Gallagher to keep a promise he made about a reunion following Manchester City’s Champions League win last night (June 10).

The Gallaghers’ beloved team won their first European title on Saturday, defeating Inter Milan in Istanbul to complete a treble after winning the Premier League and FA Cup in recent weeks.

Ahead of the final, Liam had tweeted promising that he would bury the hatchet with brother Noel for an Oasis reunion if the team triumphed in the Champions League.

“If Man City wins the Champions League i call my brother and i bring back the fuckin band together LG x,” he tweeted.

After last night’s win, fans are now taking Liam up on the promise, calling on him to deliver the Oasis reunion like he promised.

“Anyone got the dialling code for San Diego?” one fan account joked, referring to Noel’s whereabouts on a current US tour. “LG needs it…”

Another wrote: “Come on [Liam Gallagher] – do you keep your promises?”

#ManCity wins

After the final, Noel Gallagher was serenaded by Manchester City fans at a bar in San Diego after he was unable to attend the final in Istanbul due to touring commitments in the US.

Speaking about not attending the final earlier this week, he told the club’s official website: “I won’t be in Istanbul – I always make sure the dates around the Champions League are free and usually that’s always around the end of May. What wasn’t factored in was the World Cup and the knock-on effect.

“I’m contractually obliged to play the gig no matter what and I’m OK with that – I will watch the game in a San Diego bar. If City win and [Erling] Haaland scores a hat-trick I’ll be going on in my underpants.”

Earlier in the evening, video footage showed Gallagher cheering when Rodri scored the winning goal for City.

Gallagher is currently on tour in the US with Garbage before returning for a run of UK and European dates and a headline tour in the winter. Visit here for tickets and more information.