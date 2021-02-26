Oasis fans are being invited to share their memories from Knebworth ahead of a planned special event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the two legendary shows.

A mailout from the official website has encouraged fans to “share your best memories and photos, videos and memorabilia” for “something special”.

It adds: “Whatever your personal story surrounding Knebworth is, we want to hear it! Fill in the form to submit your anecdotes, photos and videos, and help tell the story of the concert of the decade.” You can fill in the form here.

Oasis performed to 250,000 people over two nights at Hertfordshire’s Knebworth House on August 10-11 in 1996.

The latest mailout comes just days after the 25th anniversary of their classic single ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ was marked by the release of a lyric video for ‘Step Out’, one of the iconic track’s B sides.

Originally released on February 19, 1996, ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ is taken from the band’s second album ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’, which was released 25 years ago last October.

The album has sold in excess of 22 million copies globally and is the UK’s third best-selling studio album of all time. Following the limited edition anniversary reissue of the record on vinyl last year, it re-charted at Number Three in the UK Albums Chart.

In addition to the ‘Step Out’ video, a new lyric video for ‘It’s Better People’, the B-side to ‘Roll With It’, was also released.

Last month, Liam Gallagher called for an Oasis reunion in a New Year’s message to brother and former bandmate Noel.

Oasis split in 2009 when tensions between Liam and Noel reached their climax during a festival show in Paris.