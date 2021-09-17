‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ director says he thinks the band will get back together

The director of Oasis Knebworth 1996 has told NME that he thinks the band will get back together one day.

They famously split after a bust up in Paris back in 2009 and Liam and Noel Gallagher have constantly been involved in ongoing spats ever since.

But ahead of the release of the new documentary, which is released in cinemas on September 23, when asked if he ever thought the band would get back together, director Jake Scott said: “Yeah. I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely. Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again.”

He also spoke about how the two super-gigs were a once in a generation event.

“My sense of Knebworth was to be there was very special,” added Scott. “It wasn’t just one of those gigs, it was one of those special moments.

The director continued: “You’ve been to gigs but there are only a couple of gigs in one’s life you’ve really had that moment where you’ve gone, ‘Oh wow, I’m seeing something important here’. I get a very strong sense that Knebworth did that for a lot of people. There’s a sense of unity and dare I say it, love.”

Reviewing the film, NME’s Alex Flood concluded: “For those who were there, the film provides a portal back to a golden age. For everyone else, it’s a reminder of those special teen years – when a plastic cup filled with warm lager and a sunny afternoon in a park makes for the biggest adventure of your life.”

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher said the documentary perfectly captures the young diversity of Oasis’ audience when the band were “at their zenith”, before developing what he called a more “yobbish element” among their following towards the end of their career.