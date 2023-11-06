Oasis on course for ninth UK Number One album with ‘The Masterplan’ reissue

Oasis are on course to score their ninth UK Number One album with the 25th anniversary reissue of their B-sides record ‘The Masterplan’.

The 1998 album reissue was released last Friday (November 3) and made available in various formats, including CD, cream cassette and limited-edition double vinyl in a variety of colours.

It was released as a compilation LP of B-sides and originally featured on singles from Oasis’ first three albums, ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994), ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995), and ‘Be Here Now’ (1997).

Should it reach the chart summit, it will be Oasis’ first Number One album since their 2010 compilation ‘Time Flies… (1994-2009)’.

Taylor Swift‘s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ which is this week’s Number One, is set to come in at Number Two, according to the Official Charts Company while BTS singer Jungkook looks set to score the highest-charting solo album from any member of the K-pop boyband in the UK with his debut ‘Golden’.

Liam Gallagher recently announced the ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour, due to take place in 2024. Full dates and tickets will be available here. Liam is planning on doing the tour with former Oasis guitarist Bonehead, but not Noel. According to Liam, Noel was approached and refused to play the upcoming tour.

Oasis split up in 2009 after an altercation in Paris just after they were due to play Rock en Seine festival.

While speaking to NME as part of the In Conversation series, Noel was recently asked if Oasis had ever been made any offers for a Britpop reunion package tour with other bands, to which he said that “inevitably, it will happen”, but that “there’s never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together, but there you go”.

Meanwhile, The Beatles‘ “final” song, ‘Now And Then‘, is on track to become the band’s 18th Number One single.

Liam recently shared his verdict on the long-awaited “final” song by the Fab Four – revealing that he finds it “heartwarming”.