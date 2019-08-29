New Oasis podcast launched to celebrate 25 years of ‘Definitely Maybe’

Get inside a classic.

A podcast has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Oasis‘ classic album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

Today (29 August) marks a quarter of the century since the Britpop giants dropped their classic 1994 debut. To mark the landmark record, new podcast Listen Up has been released as an eye-witness account of all that led to and followed the album.

Listen to the podcast here and check out episode one below.

Introducing Oasis Marking the 25th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, ‘Listen Up’ is an eye-witness account of the remarkable events leading up to and following the release of Oasis’ iconic debut album. A new four-part podcast series with contributions from fans, friends, fellow musicians and the band’s inner circle; this is the people’s story of that period, told by those who witnessed what happened when Oasis went supersonic.

Among the contributions from fans, friends and those among the band’s inner circle, Listen Up features the album’s producer Owen Morris and engineer Anjali Dutt, as well as New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich, Clint Boon, The Maccabees‘ Felix White, TV presenter/DJ Dermot O’Leary, Alistair Campbell and journalists including Dominic Mohan and Hamish MacBain.

This comes after Liam reflected on the 1Oth anniversary of Oasis’ split yesterday.

When quizzed about whether he was aware of the anniversary in a new interview with Radio X’s Chris Moyles, Liam replied: “I know. Shame on him [Noel]. I wonder where he is in the world. I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a really dark room.”

During their headline appearance at Reading last weekend, Foo Fighters also admitted they want to start a petition to secure Oasis’ reunion.

Meanwhile, Noel claims that an Oasis musical is “inevitable“.