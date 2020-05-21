Special releases from the likes of Oasis, Radiohead and The Libertines have been announced as part of the inaugural #LoveRecordStores day.

Set to take place online on Saturday, June 20, Love Record Stores Day will be held in place of the rearranged Record Store Day 2020 — which has been postponed twice this year due to the coronavirus outbreak — as the latter will now be split over three dates (August 29, September 26 and October 24).

The initiative is also partnering with a selection of record labels to provide limited edition releases which will be available via the online platforms of over 130 independent record stores on June 20.

Here are just some of the special releases that will be available on June 20th! Find out more here https://t.co/zRJRY27Nfd pic.twitter.com/znXDvLVZFY — Love Record Stores (@LoveRecsStores) May 21, 2020

The first wave of releases has now been confirmed, and includes a special edition picture disc of Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’, a white vinyl repress of Radiohead’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, and an orange and yellow marbled vinyl repress of The Libertines’ ‘Up The Bracket’.

Other limited edition releases will follow from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Belle & Sebastian, Robyn, Tim Burgess, Bon Iver, Circa Waves, Mogwai, Caribou, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and many more.

Tim Burgess, who was recently announced as the Love Record Stores Day ambassador, commented: “I’ll be first in the virtual queue with my wishlist – the releases for June 20th are looking fantastic.

“It all has the added bonus of much needed help for our independent record shops who need our assistance just now.”