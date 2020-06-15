Oasis’ rarely seen 1994 set added to BBC’s Glastonbury experience

The BBC has announced that it will air Oasis‘ rarely seen 1994 Glastonbury set on a pop-up channel later this month to mark what would have been the festival’s 50th anniversary.

The Worthy Farm event’s 2020 edition – set to be headlined by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift – was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after the news broke, fans were told to expect a celebratory run of programming across Glastonbury weekend (June 24-28) instead.

It was subsequently confirmed that BBC iPlayer will launch “a brand new pop-up BBC Glastonbury channel” broadcasting back-to-back iconic sets and highlights from previous festivals.

Today (June 15), the BBC announced that Oasis’ rarely seen 1994 performance at Worthy Farm would be shown on the BBC’s dedicated Glastonbury iPlayer channel.

Playing second on the bill on the NME Stage (now The Other Stage) early afternoon on Sunday June 26, 1994, the band’s first appearance at Glastonbury saw them sandwiched between Echobelly and West Midlands Nirvana-sampling hip-hop crew Credit To The Nation.

The band had only released two singles by this point (‘Shakermaker’ and ‘Supersonic’), and were still a month away from unleashing ‘Definitely Maybe‘ on the world.

It was so early in their career, that Noel wasn’t even doing any backing vocals at the time. Instead, he had to walk over to Liam’s mic whenever he wanted to address the crowd.

The setlist for their 1994 set at Glastonbury was as follows:

‘Shakermaker’

‘Fade Away’

‘Digsy’s Dinner’

‘Live Forever’

‘Bring It on Down’

‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’

‘Supersonic’

‘I Am the Walrus’ (The Beatles cover)

Elsewhere, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne are set to present highlights over on BBC Radio 2 and 6Music respectively, while Radio 1, 1Xtra and BBC Asian Network will also join in the celebrations. Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis will appear as a guest on Laverne’s morning show on Friday, June 26.

Glasto-goers are being encouraged to join in via social media by posting their memories via the #Glastonbury2020 hashtag. A selection of these will be broadcast onscreen throughout the course of the weekend.

The other artists on the Glastonbury experience lineup are:

Bloc Party (2009)

Elbow (2011)

FKA Twigs (2015)

Jamie XX (2015)

Jeff Lynn’s ELO (2015)

Grimes (2016)

Janelle Monae (2011)

Disclosure (2014)

Michael Kiwanuka (2019)

HAIM (2017)

Laura Marling (2017)

Lorde (2017)

Dave (2019)

Royal Blood (2017)

Idles (2019)

Little Simz (2019)

Sheryl Crow (2019)

The Streets (2019)

More artists are set to be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury organisers recently urged the public to stay away from Worthy Farm during the lockdown. This came after they were made aware of “increasing numbers of visitors” travelling to the site.