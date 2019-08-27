Oasis release new ‘Fade Away’ lyric video to mark 25 years of ‘Definitely Maybe’

Oasis have released a new lyric video for ‘Fade Away’ to mark the 25th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’.

Ahead of a limited edition reissue vinyl arriving on August 30, the lyric video provides a new visual edge for the seminal track.

It comes after fans were promised “original content from the era”, which has been steadily arriving throughout August.

Last week, fans spotted posters across Manchester featuring lyrics from the record. They include “you can have it all but how much do you want it?'” from ‘Supersonic’, and “have I finally found something worth living for?” from ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’.

As for the vinyl, fans can get their hands on a limited edition picture disc and a silver coloured LP to mark the album’s silver anniversary.

Other new activities include a Definitely Maybe quiz, which allows die-hard fans to test their knowledge of the record.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently revealed his plans to sell his Oasis masters to the highest bidder.

Explaining what he plans to do once he owns the rights, Gallagher said: “Trust me, I will be selling mine to the highest bidder. Well, what am I going to keep them for? So my kids can benefit? No, no, I’m gonna sell them.

“I’m going to buy a plane, a yacht, I want a chimp with a top hat, and I’ll buy a rocket. And then I’ll leave the kids with the other stuff from the 2000s.”