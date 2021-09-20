Oasis share unseen ‘Champagne Supernova’ Knebworth performance

Previously unseen footage of Oasis performing ‘Champagne Supernova’ has been shared ahead of the release of feature-length documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996.

You can see the footage below, filmed at the second of the band’s legendary Knebworth shows and featuring a guest appearance from The Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.

The seven-minute clip also features Noel Gallagher reflecting on comments made at the time that the performance saw a passing of the baton between The Stone Roses and Oasis, as well as first-hand accounts from fans who witnessed it live.

An audio version of the performance has also appeared on streaming services. It will form part of a live album, also called ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’, which is released digitally, on CD and triple LP on November 19 via Big Brother Recordings.

The feature-length documentary will be released in cinemas worldwide this Thursday (September 23) via Trafalgar Releasing.

In a five-star review of the film, NME said: “For those who were there, the film provides a portal back to a golden age. For everyone else, it’s a reminder of those special teen years – when a plastic cup filled with warm lager and a sunny afternoon in a park makes for the biggest adventure of your life.”

Last week, meanwhile, the film’s director Jake Scott said that he thinks the band will get back together.

“I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely,” he told NME. “Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again.”