Oasis to celebrate 25 years of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ with special vinyl reissue

Oasis‘ second album ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ turns 25 next month, and Big Brother Recordings have announced a special vinyl reissue to mark the occasion.

A remastered vinyl edition of the 1995 record is on the way, on both double silver coloured LP and picture disc formats, and a “new and original Oasis content” from the era is also promised.

The new limited edition reissues land on October 2, exactly 25 years since the band released the follow-up to their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

All new formats of the album are able to pre-order via Oasis’ website here, and will come with a replica of handwritten lyrics to ‘Wonderwall’ by Noel Gallagher.

Watch a trailer for the new ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ reissue below.

The new content promised as part of the reissue package is said to be arriving “throughout September and early October,” with fans encouraged to follow the hashtag #MorningGlory25 to keep up to date.

See the tracklisting for the remastered double vinyl edition of the album below.

A1 Hello (Remastered)

A2 Roll With It (Remastered)

A3 Wonderwall (Remastered)

B1 Don’t Look Back In Anger (Remastered)

B2 Hey Now! (Remastered)

B3 [Untitled] (Remastered)

B4 Bonehead’s Bank Holiday (Remastered)

C1 Some Might Say (Remastered)

C2 Cast No Shadow (Remastered)

C3 She’s Electric (Remastered)

D1 Morning Glory (Remastered)

D2 [Untitled] (Remastered)

D3 Champagne Supernova (Remastered)