Oasis tribute band stranded with revellers in Yorkshire pub for third night

Oasis tribute band, Noasis, are stranded along with a group of revellers in a Yorkshire pub for a third night in a row.

Storm Arwen left 61 people at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales stuck after five feet of snow fell suddenly on Friday (November 26). The pub is 528m above sea level, the highest in the UK.

Many had travelled to the pub to see the band, but became stranded when snow blocked cars and roads became impassable.

Tan Hill Inn owner Mike Kenny told the Manchester Evening News: “We recommended anyone in the pub to stay out rather than endanger life on the snow covered moors.

“No one is going anywhere yet. The police advised we all stay out for now. Our snowplough is snowed in!”

The group of people now face a third night stranded at the pub.

Noasis wrote on Twitter on Saturday (November 27). “Sorry to announce we’re stranded @tanhillinn Yorkshire.”

“Oh it’s a lovely war! Stranded for a third night – hope it rains tomorrow,” they added earlier this evening (November 28).

Sorry to announce we're stranded @tanhillinn Yorkshire with no way of making it to @Bockingtheatre. Other acts are booked for those still wanting a night out.

Tickets for tonight will be valid for both tonight's show and a rescheduled Noasis date of SATURDAY FEBRUARY 26th 2022 — Noasis Oasis-Tribute (@NoasisOfficial) November 27, 2021

Oh it's a lovely war! Stranded for a third night – hope it rains tomorrow. #noasishttps://t.co/SL5RaFGkSv — Noasis Oasis-Tribute (@NoasisOfficial) November 28, 2021

16.30 Tan hill Inn a few have escaped but lots left. @CumbriaGritters have been up with snow blower to pub this afternoon, tractor plough and loader have just come up from Reeth. @Hudsonweather @northyorkswx @snapperjim pic.twitter.com/0u7aTh9y7g — Thomas Beresford (@bezberesford) November 28, 2021

I mean, there's definitely worse places to be stranded 🤣 And I've seen @NoasisOfficial a few times and they're bloody brilliant 🍻 https://t.co/iSZBnK9GlX pic.twitter.com/lucYGHYBwl — Emma Grove (@EmmaG_4091) November 28, 2021



Staff at the pub have today prepared a karaoke evening to keep spirits up among those stranded. They’ve also organised a quiz, shown films on a projector and made a Sunday lunch for all guests.

The pub’s general manager Nicola Townsend told The Guardian, “They’ve formed quite a friendship. Like a big family is the best way I can describe it. One lady actually said ‘I don’t want to leave.’”

Guests have also been sleeping on makeshift beds next to the bar.

Those at the pub could find themselves stranded for a little longer yet.

Further bad weather is expected in the coming days, with a minus 10C Artic blast expected to follow last week’s blizzards and high winds.

A cold weather alert has also been issued by the UK Heath Security Agency and will remain in place until tomorrow (November 29).