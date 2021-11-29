Oasis tribute band stranded with revellers in Yorkshire pub have finally escaped

Oasis tribute band, Noasis, have finally escaped after becoming stranded in a Yorkshire pub for four days.

Storm Arwen left 61 people at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales stuck after five feet of snow fell suddenly on Friday (November 26). The pub is 528m above sea level, the highest in the UK.

The band played a gig at the pub on Friday night (November 26) and got stranded following the heavy snow until this evening (November 29).

Posting on Twitter after they finally escaped, the band wrote: “Noasis have left the building! Thanks to everyone for your messages of support, thanks to Mike, Nicola and all of the staff, Kendal Mountain Rescue and thanks to everyone for the camaraderie within the venue – it’s been emotional!”

Many had travelled to the pub to see the band, but became stranded when snow blocked cars and roads became impassable.

Staff at the pub yesterday (November 28) prepared a karaoke evening to keep spirits up among those stranded. They also organised a quiz, showed films on a projector and made a Sunday lunch for all guests, who had been sleeping on makeshift beds next to the bar.

“Last night they had a singsong karaoke,” Tan Hill Inn co-owner, Mike Kenny, told The Yorkshire Post. “Even Noasis did a few acoustic numbers. They are tremendous people and are mucking in like everyone else.”

Noasis had hoped to leave early this morning but the icy conditions prevented them.

Writing on Facebook earlier today they said: “The roads are still very icy and the main road is still shut, it’s not gritted or ploughed yet as those vehicles have to get past the downed power lines. No way we are leaving here until at least late afternoon they say — if at all today!”