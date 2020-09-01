Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’ named biggest selling Britpop song of the ’90s

Oasis‘ ‘Wonderwall’ has been revealed as the biggest selling Britpop track of the 1990s.

Released back in 1995, the ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ single came in at first place on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds’ Official Top 50 Britpop Songs, which was compiled using data from the Official Charts Company.

The track peaked at Number Two in the UK singles chart upon its release, and has sold 1.4million copies to-date. Following on in second place on the new list is Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ (1996) with 1.02million sales.

Also featured in the top 10 is The Verve‘s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ (1997), Cornershop’s ‘Brimful Of Asha’ (1998) and Oasis’ ‘Whatever’ (1994).

Blur‘s ‘Country House’ and Oasis’ ‘Roll With It’ appear at Number Eight and Number Nine respectively, with the two tracks having gone head-to-head in the rival bands’ infamous 1995 chart battle.

Elsewhere in the top 50 are Stereophonics, Pulp, Catatonia, Travis, The Charlatans and Manic Street Preachers – you can see the top 10 below.

“This chart has taken me back to the glory days of the Evening Session and a time when Britpop ruled the Airwaves. It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years!” said Jo Whiley, who hosted the BBC countdown.

“Wonderwall has always been a special song to many people so I’m not surprised it’s at Number 1 – it’s an enormous anthem. The whole chart has brought back so many memories of brilliant songs and bands from a very special time in British pop music.”

1. Wonderwall – Oasis (1995)

2. Don’t Look Back In Anger – Oasis (1996)

3. Bitter Sweet Symphony – The Verve (1997)

4. D’You know What I Mean? – Oasis (1997)

5. Brimful Of Asha– Cornershop (1998)

6. The Drugs Don’t Work – The Verve (1997)

7. Whatever – Oasis (1994)

8. Country House – Blur (1995)

9. Roll with It – Oasis (1995)

10. Some Might Say – Oasis (1995)

In other news, Lars Ulrich has spoken out about Metallica’s cover of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ during a new interview with NME.