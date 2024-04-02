Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’ named UK’s most-streamed song from ’70s, ’80s and ’90s

Oasis‘ classic hit single ‘Wonderwall’ is the most-streamed song from the 1970s to the 1990s.

The 1995 single reached Number Two on the official singles chart at the time of its release and has since gone on to be one of the biggest selling ever, despite never topping the charts.

Out of 300 of the most-streamed songs in the UK, from the ’70, ’80s and ’90s, ‘Wonderwall’ topped the lot, according to the Official Charts Company. It comes after it was previously revealed as the biggest selling Britpop track of the 1990s.

Queen came in at Number Two with their 1975 classic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ while Fleetwood Mac rounded out the top five with ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Dreams’ in the remaining places.

Elsewhere, Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ also came in at Number Seven. You can view the full list here and the Top 10 most streamed songs below.

The Official Top 300 most-streamed songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s:

1. Oasis – ‘Wonderwall’

2. Queen – ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

3. Fleetwood Mac – ‘Everywhere’

4. Fleetwood Mac – ‘Dreams’

5. Queen – ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’

6. Toto – ‘Africa’

7. Oasis – ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’

8. Goo Goo Dolls – ‘Iris’

9. Journey – ‘Don’t Stop Believin”

10. Whitney Houston – ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ ‘Supersonic’ would be marked by a re-release of the track as a physical single.

The track was initially released on April 11, 1994, and was the debut single from the Britpop icons – later appearing on their iconic debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

Liam Gallagher confirmed the news last month. “To celebrate 30 years of Supersonic, the original CD single and a limited edition pearl-coloured and numbered 7” release on April 12th, 2024,” he wrote on Instagram.

Gallagher also recently announced his son Gene’s band will be the support act for the forthcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour.

He will be embarking on his 30th anniversary ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour in June, which will kick off in Sheffield. He is due to perform the entirety of Oasis’ seminal album along with some “naughty” B-sides. Get any remaining tickets here.