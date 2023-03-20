Ocean Colour Scene announce 2023 UK tour

Ocean Colour Scene have announced that they will be hitting the road for a new UK tour later this year. Find dates and ticket details below.

The band will be performing a series of live performances in cities including Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow and Norwich – as well as a show in London’s Eventim Apollo on December 16.

Set to kick off on August 18 with an opening concert in Margate, the tour will span until December 18, closing at the O2 Academy in Glasgow. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9 am and will be available here.

The indie veterans – who consist of frontman Simon Fowler, guitarist Steve Cradock and drummer Oscar Harrison – have promised to roll through their greatest hits at the shows, including the singles ‘The Day We Caught The Train’, ‘The Riverboat Song’, ‘The Circle’ and ‘Traveller’s Tune’.

“This feels like the first proper tour Ocean Colour Scene have done in years,” said Cradock. “Last year we managed six dates because of the World Cup, and the year before COVID was still scaring people, so we are going to make it something special.”

Harrison agreed, and shared the band’s enthusiasm to conclude the tour in Glasgow: “Looking forward to seeing everyone on tour – and we’re very happy that the final night will take place in Glasgow, a city with whom Ocean Colour Scene has always had a very special relationship.”

AUGUST

18 – Margate, Dreamland

20 – Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

24 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre

DECEMBER

3 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

4 – Bristol, Beacon

7 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building

8 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

11 – Liverpool, University Mountford Hall

12– Sheffield, O2 Academy

14 – Norwich, UEA

15 – Wolverhampton, The Halls

16 – London, Eventim Apollo

18 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Last year, frontman Simon Fowler opened up about being outed as gay by tabloids in the ‘90s. Speaking as part of NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!, he discussed how The Sun revealed his sexuality in 1998, shortly after the release of Ocean Colour Scene’s third album, ‘Marchin’ Already’.

“Looking back now, it seems absurd – and I don’t think anybody gave a toss even then,” he said. “In fact, when it happened, the first thing Liam Gallagher did was come up and kiss me on the lips! Everybody knew – apart from my parents. But now, I’ve been with my partner, Robert, for 34 years, and my parents have accepted him into the family.”