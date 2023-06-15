oceanfromtheblue announces 2023 ‘Way to Blue’ Europe tour

South Korean singer oceanfromtheblue had announced his new 2023 ‘Way to Blue’ tour of Europe.

oceanfromtheblue is set to go on a 15-date tour of Europe across the month of September. The singer-songwriter will kick off his ‘Way to Blue’ tour in Munich, Germany on September 5 at Hansa before heading to nearby countries such as Italy, Austria and Poland.

Over the rest of the month, oceanfromtheblue will return to Germany three more times to play shows in Berlin (13), Hamburg (17) and Cologne (24). Between those dates, the singer will also perform in Denmark, Belgium, England and the Netherlands.

In the last week of his ‘Way to Blue’ tour of Europe, oceanfromtheblue will perform at Paris’ La Maroquinerie on the 25th and in Zurich, Switzerland on the 26th. The singer will wrap up the tour with one final show in Madrid, Spain on September 29.

Tickets to oceanfromtheblue’s ‘Way to Blue’ tour of Europe will go on sale at 10am CEST on June 20. Pre-sale on June 19 is also available though Live Nation for a number of the dates, including Madrid and London. Check out this link for more information.

The dates for oceanfromtheblue’s 2023 ‘Way to Blue’ Europe tour are:

SEPTEMBER

05: Munich, Germany, Hansa 39

07: Milan, Italy, Santeria Toscana 31

09: Vienna, Austria, Flex

11: Warsaw, Poland, Hybrydy

13: Berlin, Germany, Hole44

15: Copenhagen, Denmark, DR Studie 2

17: Hamburg, Germany, Kent Club

18: Antwerp, Belgium, Kavka Zappa

19: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tolhuistuin

21: London, England, O2 Islington Academy

24: Cologne, Germany, Club Volta

25: Paris, France, La Maroquinerie

26: Zurich, Switzerland, Mascotte

29: Madrid, Spain, Sala Changó

[ WAY TO BLUE TOUR IN EUROPE 2023 ]

oceanfromtheblue’s ‘Way to Blue’ tour of Europe comes shortly after the singer released his new self-titled album in February. Since then, the singer has teased that he has a “new mixtape with 10 songs” in the works on Twitter.