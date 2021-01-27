Octavian’s ex-girlfriend says she was offered £20,000 to keep quiet about abuse allegations

The ex-girlfriend of Octavian has alleged she was offered £20,000 to stay quiet about the allegations of abuse she is said to have suffered at his hands.

His ex-girlfriend, known only as Hana, released a statement last November in which she alleged she had suffered physical attacks from the rapper and shared footage of one of the alleged incidents.

She claims that Octavian attacked her with a hammer and screwdriver, pressured her into having an abortion and threatened to kill her.

The claims came a day before the release of Octavian’s debut album ‘Alpha’, which was subsequently pulled from release before he was then dropped by his record label, Black Butter.

While Octavian, full name Octavian Oliver Godji, has denied the claims, Hana alleges she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by the rapper’s lawyer in exchange for her silence.

“They were offering me £20,000 to never speak on anything that’s happened in our relationship,” she claims in new BBC Three documentary Music’s Dirty Secrets: Women Fight Back.

“Never tell any publications, never tell any family, never tell any friends, never say anything bad about Octavian or his career, or anything at all really. Delete all photos, all evidence, all videos. Just act as if I never existed.”

Hana says that she ultimately refused to sign the document.

The couple reportedly met in 2017, with the abuse allegedly starting after she fell pregnant in 2019.

Detailing one incident, Hana explained how the rapper allegedly threw her into a door.

“I just wanted to be held and feel like I hadn’t just done something really, really horrible, and he kind of pushed me onto the floor, grabbed me by my face and threw me backwards,” she said.

Hana consequently reported the incident to the police and told Octavian that she had planned to reveal the incident on social media – which is when the NDA was allegedly issued.

The pair eventually split up in July 2020.

In a statement to the BBC, Octavian said: “I wholly deny Hana’s allegations, which are only one – grossly distorted – side of a troubled relationship.

“Much of what she has said, and has been reported, has been manipulated or is simply untrue. I will not go on trial by media, but I will repeat that I have not been violent or coercive towards Hana, and I am not a misogynist.”