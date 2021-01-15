Octo Octa announces new EP ‘She’s Calling’

Octo Octa has announced her new EP ‘She’s Calling’ – check out the track ‘Find Your Way Home’ below.

The EP follows on from the US producer and DJ’s acclaimed 2019 album ‘Resonant Body’, and is set to be released on February 5 by T4T LUV NRG – the label co-founded by Octo Octa (Maya Bouldry-Morrison).

Comprised of three tracks, ‘She’s Calling’ is described as being the “third piece in Octo Octa’s two-year exploration of the connection between music and ritual, closing the loop on themes explored on her ‘For Lovers’ EP (released on Technicolour in 2019) and full-length album ‘Resonant Body'”.

You can hear ‘Find Your Way Home’ below.

A poem has also been shared by Octo Octa to mark the announcement of ‘She’s Calling’, which you can read below.

There’s a light in the centre of the woods

A bright fire seen through the trees

We’re around it gazing into the flames

She’s brought us here

A bell chimes

She’s asking you to come as well

We’ve heard her voice since the beginning

And You’ve been listening your entire life

She’s calling

You can pre-order ‘She’s Calling’ here.

50% of the profits from the EP will be donated to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project (SRLP), who are working “to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence”.