Odd Eye Circle announce 2024 ‘Volume Up’ tour in US and Mexico

K-pop girl group Odd Eye Circle have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Volume Up’ tour of the US and Mexico.

Today (December 13), K-pop trio Odd Eye Circle – comprising LOONA and ARTMS members HeeJin, Choerry and Kim Lip – announced their upcoming 10-date tour of the US and Mexico, set to take place across January and February 2024.

The tour will kick off on January 12 at New York’s Town Hall venue, before moving moving to Orlands, Atlanta and two dates in the Texan cities of Houston and Fort Worth. Thereafter, the girl group will head to The Marquee in Tempe, Arizona, before wrapping up the US leg with two shows in California.

Advertisement

In February, Odd Eye Circle will play two shows in Mexico – in Mexico City (February 1) and Monterrey (February 3) – to end of their North American tour. The upcoming concerts follow their 2023 ‘Volume Up’ Europe tour, which took place in August.

Pre-sale for the US leg of the tour starts on December 14 at 9am PST via Ticketmaster, with general sales for tickets opening on December 15 at 9am PST. More information about tickets to the Mexico concerts are expected soon.

The dates for Odd Eye Circle’s 2024 ‘Volume Up’ tour of the US and Mexico are:

JANUARY 2024

12: New York, New York, Town Hall

14: Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live

17: Atlanta, Georgia, Buckhead Theatre

19: Houston, Texas, Bayou Music Center

22: Fort Worth, Texas, Will Rogers Auditorium

24: Tempe, Arizona, The Marquee

26: Los Angeles, California, The Orpheum

29: San Francisco, California, Palace of Fine Arts

FEBRUARY 2024

01: Mexico City, Mexico, Auditorio BB

03: Monterrey, Mexico, Showcenter Complex

ODD EYE CIRCLE Volume Up in US & Mexico 🎟️ Pre-sale open Dec 14, 2023, 9 AM PST!

🎫 General sale open Dec 15, 2023, 9 AM PST!

🚨 VIP package and Mexico ticket sales coming soon. 📍 2024.01.12 – New York

📍 2024.01.14 – Orlando

📍 2024.01.17 – Atlanta

📍 2024.01.19 – Houston

📍… pic.twitter.com/c60Vif9Sc6 — Official ARTMS (@official_artms) December 12, 2023

In other touring news, TWICE have added a brand-new US show to their ongoing ‘Ready To Be’ world tour, which will now run into 2024. Meanwhile, rookie boyband xikers have announced the Europe leg of their 2023 to 2024 ‘Tricky House: First Encounter’ world tour.