Listen to Of Monsters And Men’s haunting cover of Post Malone’s ‘Circles’

Of Monsters And Men have shared a haunting cover of Post Malone‘s ‘Circles’ – listen to it below.

Originally shared as an Amazon Music exclusive back in April, the Icelandic band’s haunting, slowed-down reworking of Posty’s 2019 track is now available to stream on all platforms.

“We recorded this version of Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ in our studio in Iceland in February,” the band said in a statement. “We are fans of Post and love the song. It’s cool how his songs can take on entirely different feelings in a new context. We are excited to share our take on the song and hope everyone can listen at home and stay safe and healthy.”

Advertisement

Listen to Of Monsters And Men’s cover below:

‘Circles’ features on Post Malone’s third studio album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’. In a four-star review, NME’s Danny Wright said of the album: “At times he sounds like Julian Casablancas. At others he sounds like ’70s FM radio. This accomplished and eclectic record, though, could only come from Post Malone.”

Meanwhile, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee plays drums on a new version of the recent Tyla Yaweh and Post Malone collaboration bearing his name.

‘Tommy Lee’ was released back on June 12. The title references the drummer and boasts the lyric: “Pull up with a drum like I’m Tommy Lee.”

Advertisement

Last month, Lee spoke about the track in an interview with SiriusXM: “I’m playing drums on this Post Malone song that’s coming up – and if you can believe it, the song is called ‘Tommy Lee’.

“It’s killer. It’s basically about living that rock star life that people in hip-hop always seem to talk about.” The new version has now landed, and features Lee’s drums alongside guitarist from Rob Zombie guitarist John 5