Ofcom reject racism complaints against Dave’s BRIT Awards performance

UK broadcasting regulator Ofcom have rejected complaints from members of the public that Dave‘s performance at the BRIT Awards 2020 was racist.

Alongside winning Album Of The Year, the rapper also performed a new version of his song ‘Black’, including additional lyrics that branded Prime Minister Boris Johnson “a real racist”. The track also touched on the government’s handling of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Writing for NME after the event, Jason Okundaye said the performance saw Dave “taking on every racist tosser in the country”. Watch the extraordinary live performance below.

As reported by The Sun, Ofcom revealed that 257 of the 307 complaints from the televised awards show were in regards to Dave. A further 39 complaints were for Stormzy’s ‘Heavy is the Head’ medley performance, although the nature of those complaints are unclear.

Ofcom have now responded to say that the performance was “likely to be within most viewers’ expectations of this well-established awards ceremony,” according to Clash.

The regulator added it is “not uncommon for artists to express personal political views during their performances”.

Last month (February 29), Dave played what he stated was his “only UK show of 2020” at new London venue Lafayette.

The rapper played the hour-long secret show as part of Apple Music's Agenda Live series, and was joined by Ms Banks. Lafayette, based in Kings Cross, is the new venture of Mumford & Sons keyboardist Ben Lovett. It opened officially on March 4 with a show from Grouplove.