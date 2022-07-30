OFF! share new single ‘War Above Los Angeles’, detail new album and North American tour

Hardcore punk supergroup OFF! – which features ex-members of Black Flag and Burning Brides – have announced their long-awaited third album, ‘Free LSD’, with the first single ready to stream right now.

Titled ‘War Above Los Angeles’, the new single carries a wild science-fiction narrative, and arrives with a music video written and directed by guitarist Dimitri Coats. According to a description for the clip, the narrative footage in it comes from an upcoming feature film, also titled Free LSD, which is set for release in 2023.

Have a look at the video below:

‘Free LSD’ will be released on September 30 via Fat Possum, and mark the band’s first full-length offering since 2014’s ‘Wasted Years’ album. In a press release, Coats said the album would serve as a soundtrack for its cinematic counterpart, with both the album and film “go[ing] hand in hand as an overall art project”. He explained: “Thinking of the album as a soundtrack to a weird sci-fi movie gave us permission to experiment.”

Frontman Keith Morris was more colourful in his statement, saying of his ambitions for the album: “After making music for as long as I have, it was time to use a palette that includes lime green, turquoise, and magenta instead of the typical colors and shades that were involved in all of the other breakneck and car chase scenarios. Miles Davis with Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters as opposed to [Descendents’] ‘Milo Goes To College’.”

Have a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Free LSD’ below, then find pre-orders for the album here.

1. ‘Slice Up The Pie’

2. ‘Time Will Come’

3. ‘War Above Los Angeles’

4. ‘Kill To Be Heard’

5. ‘F’

6. ‘Invisible Empire’

7. ‘Circuitry’s God’

8. ‘Ignored’

9. ‘Black Widow Group’

10. ‘L’

11. ‘Muddy The Waters’

12. ‘Murder Corporation’

13. ‘Behind The Shifts’

14. ‘Worst Is Yet To Come’

15. ‘S’

16. ‘Suck The Bones Dry’

17. ‘Smoking Gun’

18. ‘Peace Or Conquest’

19. ‘Free LSD’

20. ‘D’

Shortly after ‘Free LSD’ comes out, OFF! will embark on a 26-date tour of North America. It’ll start in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday October 24, rolling on through to mid-December with shows in 18 states of the US and three Canadian provinces. See the full list of tour dates below, and find tickets to select shows here.

OFF!’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Monday 24 – Phoenix, Valley Bar

Tuesday 25 – Tucson, 191 Toole

Wednesday 26 – Santa Fe, Meow Wolf

Friday 28 – Dallas, Deep Ellum Art Co.

Saturday 29 – Austin, Levitation Festival

Monday 31 – Memphis, Black Lodge Video

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 1 – Nashville, Basement East

Wednesday 2 – Atlanta, Terminal West

Friday 4 – Durham, Motorco Music Hall

Saturday 5 – Washington, Union Stage

Sunday 6 – Philadelphia, First Unitarian Church

Thursday 10 – New York, Bowery Ballroom

Friday 11 – Boston, Brighton Music Hall

Saturday 12 – Montreal, Cafe Campus

Sunday 13 – Toronto, Lee’s Palace

Wednesday 16 – Detroit, Third Man Records

Thursday 17 – Chicago, Lincoln Hall

Friday 18 – Minneapolis, Fine Line

DECEMBER

Thursday 8 – Denver, Hi-Dive

Friday 9 – Denver, Hi-Dive

Saturday 10 – Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge

Monday 12 – Seattle, Chop Suey

Tuesday 13 – Vancouver, Rickshaw

Wednesday 14 – Portland, Mississippi Studios

Friday 16 – San Francisco, Independent

Saturday 17 – Los Angeles, Lodge Room