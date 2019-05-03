By long-term Glasto artist Stanley Donwood

The official artwork for this year’s Glastonbury Festival has been unveiled, titled ‘The Shelter of a Dream’ and designed by Stanley Donwood.

You can see the image below, which features the Glastonbury Tor hill and a distant St. Michael’s Tower under moonlight, flanked by bright red clouds.

Donwood is well known for providing Glastonbury’s visuals, having filled the role since 2002. For years the identity of the artist remained a secret, before being revealed in 2014 after one of his pieces formed part of a Donwood exhibition.

The new image is likely to be printed on most of the festival’s official merchandise, from T-shirts to the on-site Glastonbury newspaper.

Donwood is also often associated with Radiohead, for whom he has provided album artwork for every record since 1995’s ‘The Bends’.

After taking a year off in 2018, Glastonbury will return June 26-30. Headline sets on the Pyramid Stage will come from Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers, while the likes of Kylie Minogue, Tame Impala and Vampire Weekend are just a few of the many other acts who are set to visit Worthy Farm this summer.

Meanwhile, a new video showing the current state of this year’s Glastonbury festival site has emerged online to whet festivalgoers’ appetites.

Yesterday (May 2) it was announced that a special tribute DJ performance will be put on during this year’s Glastonbury in memory of the late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint.