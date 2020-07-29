Illinois officials to review legitimacy of Kanye West’s place on presidential ballot

Kanye West‘s 2020 US presidential campaign has been thrown into further doubt after officials in Illinois announced plans to review the validity of the signatures needed to secure his place on the November ballot.

The rapper needed at least 2500 registered state voters to sign a petition to help get his name on the ballot in Illinois, but the State Board of Elections in his home state will now begin an investigation after three objections were lodged since the paperwork was filed last week.

As TMZ reports, a meeting will be held to decide whether Kanye will be able to add his name on the Illinois ballot, alongside Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.

Kanye officially confirmed his bid for the White House on July 4, but he had already missed the deadline for independent candidates to feature on the ballots for a number of states by that point.

Last week, Elon Musk claimed he urged West to postpone his presidential campaign until 2024.

“I’ve done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020,” Musk said in an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday (July 25).

West recently asked his social media followers whether he should postpone his campaign until 2024.

On July 25, the rapper took to social media to claim that he “will beat Biden off of write ins”, despite polling at just 2% earlier this month.