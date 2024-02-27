Offset announces London show for 2024 world ‘Set It Off’ tour

Offset has announced a London show as part of his forthcoming ‘Set It Off‘ world tour.

The former Migos member is set to play the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on July 17 as part of his first-ever solo tour. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, March 1 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Offset’s London show follows his 17-date North American leg of the ‘Set It Off’ tour which will commence in Philadelphia next month before hitting New York, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Houston and more. On April 10, the tour will end in Offset’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the dates below, and visit here for tickets.

Offset’s 2024 ‘Set It Off’ world tour dates are:

MARCH

10 — Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

12 — Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

14 — New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

15 — Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

17 — Toronto, ON – HISTORY

19 — Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

20 — Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

22 — Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

23 — Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

27 — Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

29 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

30 — San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

APRIL

01 — Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

03 — Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

05 — Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

07 — Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10 — Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

JULY

12 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

The tour is in support of the rapper’s latest release, ‘Set It Off’. The Migos rapper released his highly-anticipated second album last year, featuring verses from his estranged wife Cardi B, as well as Travis Scott, Future, Latto and more.

In a three-star review of the LP, NME shared: “[The album] doesn’t reflect Offset’s legacy. In the Metro Boomin-produced 2017 single ‘Ric Flair Drip’, Offset alludes that he’s in the same league as the 16-time wrestling champion – perhaps he’s more like Jeff Hardy; a beloved solo figure, but at his best with his brothers.”

In other news, it was reported earlier this year that Offset and Cardi B had reportedly fallen victim to the rising trend of ‘swatting’ hoaxes.

On January 8, TMZ obtained body cam footage of an August 2023 incident, where a dispatched SWAT team went to investigate an alleged shooting at the rapper couple’s Sandy Springs, Georgia home. The police were greeted by Offset’s uncle, Derrick Cephus, on the driveway, who called his nephew and told him, “Someone said Cardi got shot.