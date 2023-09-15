Offset announces upcoming LP ‘Set It Off’ and shares video for ‘Fan’

Offset has announced his second album ‘Set It Off’ and has also shared the video for his latest single ‘Fan’.

Directed by the rapper himself, the video for ‘Fan’ sees Offset paying tribute to the legendary Michael Jackson. It features appearances from American actress Paige Hurd, YouTubers and Twitch streamers Kai Cenat and Fanum. The song was produced by Aaron Bow, FNZ, Teddy Walton, Thank You Fizzle, and Thurdi.

Speaking of the song and the upcoming album in a statement, Offset said: “I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life.

“I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.”

The Migos rapper has been teasing the follow-up to his 2019 debut album ‘Father Of 4’ for some time.

Last November, he was supposed to drop the album, however, out of respect for his late friend and bandmate Takeoff’s death, he pushed it back and fans have been wondering when it will be out since. Chatting to Ebro Darden for Apple Music 1, Offset told the radio personality that the album is “coming in October but right now we just applying pressure”.

‘Set It Off’ is set for release on October 13 via Motown Records. Pre-save/pre-order the album here.

The LP will also feature the Cardi B-assisted ‘Jealousy’, which was released on July 28. The Three 6 Mafia-sampling track was the latest collaboration they’ve done as a couple, marking the sixth time the husband and wife duo have collaborated on a track. Others include ‘MotorSport’ and ‘Clout’.

On Good Morning America, Offset spoke about working with Jamie Lee Curtis on the promotional skit for ‘Jealousy’, where the two recreated James Brown‘s famous 1988 CNN interview. “Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one,” he said. “So, how that happened is I DM’d Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, ‘Yo, I got an idea. I would love to work with you.’”

He continued: “She wrote me back so quickly. She was like, ‘Yeah, I got you, but you need to follow me. That’s how I knew she was cool.”

Earlier this summer, the Migos rapper paid tribute to his late “brother” Takeoff by playing the Jackson 5’s ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’ during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami. The 28-year-old died after being shot in Houston last November.

In June, Offset and Quavo performed for the first time together since Takeoff’s death at the 2023 BET Awards. After the poignant moment, the former said that the experience “cleared his soul.”