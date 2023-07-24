Watch Offset bring out Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

Offset brought out his wife and frequent collaborator Cardi B to perform some of their hits for the Rolling Loud Miami crowd this weekend. Check out footage below.

The couple have been together since February 2017 and secretly got married in September of the same year. They recently celebrated their daughter Kulture‘s fifth birthday last week before performing this Sunday (July 23) in Florida.

At the Hard Rock Stadium, the Bronx-raised rapper surprised the audience by being there in person to rap along with her husband. “What the fuck is good, motherfuckers?” she screamed on stage after the DJ announced her arrival. Then, she rapped along to two of the duo’s most popular collaborations: 2018’s ‘MotorSport’ from Migos‘ third studio album, ‘Culture II’; and 2019’s ‘Clout’, ripped from Offset’s debut solo album, ‘Father Of 4’.

Cardi B and Offset performing ‘Motor Sport’ at Rolling Loud Miami. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YmLISb0Ual — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 24, 2023

Cardi B and Offset performing ‘Clout’ at Rolling Loud Miami. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zq7BAHu0dx — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 24, 2023

After those two songs, Cardi B left the stage and Offset bowed before her as a display of gratitude.

Offset bowing to Cardi as she leaves the stage. 😭 pic.twitter.com/iDD29DBSyo — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 24, 2023

Offset also paid tribute to his late friend and ex-bandmate, Takeoff. Before performing a slew of earlier Migos tunes, he held his arms in prayer as the Jackson 5‘ ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’ played. The crowd lit up with phone lights in respect to the young rapper, who died last year November after being fatally shot in Houston, Texas.

Last month, Offset alongside fellow ex-Migos member Quavo, performed together at the 2023 BET Awards. This was the first time the two had performed together since Takeoff’s death and they honoured him by shining a spotlight in between them, leaving a space for where the then-28-year-old would have been. Offset said the tribute “cleared his soul” afterwards.

When talking to Variety, Offset revealed that he cannot accept Takeoff’s death, telling the interviewer that “Talking about Take is hard, man… He’s not here – that shit feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

In May, Cardi B remembered Takeoff’s “beautiful soul” in a touching Instagram caption. Earlier this year, the Grammy Award winner also shared with fans the moment when she and Offset knew about his passing, saying that after receiving the news via phone call, “[Offset]’s just screaming and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over. I was just so scared, I was just crying so much.”

Cardi B and Offset are both preparing to release new music. Offset’s second album will be out this year and feature Travis Scott, Chloe Bailey and more. Meanwhile, Cardi B recently rebvealed that fans “can expect from [her] this summer.”

In April, it was announced that the husband-wife duo and their children will reprise their roles in the upcoming Baby Shark’s Big Movie! later this year. Cardi, Offset and Kulture first appeared on the TV show in 2020 as Sharki B, Offshark and Kulture Sharki respectively. Their youngest child, son Wave, will be introduced as Wavey Shark.