Watch Offset and Cardi B perform ‘Clout’ on the streets of Hollywood

The married rap couple delivered the dynamic performance for US TV

Offset and Cardi B took over the streets of Hollywood for a special TV performance of the former’s song ‘Clout’ last night – watch their duet below.

‘Clout’ is taken from the Migos rapper’s recent debut solo album ‘Father of 4’, which was released back in February.

Offset was joined by his wife Cardi B for a special performance of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! which aired in the US last night. The two rappers performed much of the song walking along Hollywood Boulevard, where they interacted with a number of pre-arranged extras (including an Elvis impersonator) as hundreds of fans gathered to watch on.

Offset and Cardi eventually made it to Kimmel‘s outdoor stage to finish off the song – you can watch their performance of ‘Clout’ below.

The two artists also took part in a tongue-in-cheek skit with the eponymous host during last night’s episode, where he ‘translated’ lyrics from ‘Clout’ for “old people”. See that below.

Cardi, meanwhile, made a brief appearance in this week’s new trailer for the forthcoming movie Hustlers.

Based on Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores” from 2015, Hustlers will star the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lizzo. The film is set for release in September.