Offset confirms new album will arrive in October: “I’m definitely going to be showing way more personality”

Offset has unveiled his plans to drop his second solo album in October, hoping to show “way more personality” than before.

The Migos rapper has been teasing the follow-up to his 2019 debut album ‘Father Of 4’ for some time.

Last November, he was supposed to drop the album; however, out of respect for his late friend and bandmate Takeoff’s death, he pushed it back and fans have been wondering when it will be out since. Chatting to Ebro Darden for Apple Music 1, Offset told the radio personality that the album is “coming in October but right now we just applying pressure”.

“Creatively, content-wise, I’m going to just keep my rollout going,” he continued. “The rollout started from ‘Jealousy’, so I’m going to just keep the rollout starting from right then. So with this album, I’m definitely going to be showing way more personality, way more [of] who Offset is, creatively. Taking to the next level.”