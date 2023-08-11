Offset confirms new album will arrive in October: “I’m definitely going to be showing way more personality”

Offset has unveiled his plans to drop his second solo album in October, hoping to show “way more personality” than before.
The Migos rapper has been teasing the follow-up to his 2019 debut album ‘Father Of 4’ for some time.
Last November, he was supposed to drop the album; however, out of respect for his late friend and bandmate Takeoff’s death, he pushed it back and fans have been wondering when it will be out since. Chatting to Ebro Darden for Apple Music 1, Offset told the radio personality that the album is “coming in October but right now we just applying pressure”.
“Creatively, content-wise, I’m going to just keep my rollout going,” he continued. “The rollout started from ‘Jealousy’, so I’m going to just keep the rollout starting from right then. So with this album, I’m definitely going to be showing way more personality, way more [of] who Offset is, creatively. Taking to the next level.”
Ahead of the original November 2022 release date, Offset dropped two singles, ‘54321’ and ‘Code’ with Moneybagg Yo. However, after his former record label Quality Control Music allegedly claimed ownership of the Baby Keem-produced ‘54321’, the Georgia rapper sued them in August 2022 for claiming ownership of his solo music despite him paying “handsomely” to gain the rights to his own recordings.
However, this week, Offset voluntarily dropped his legal dispute with QC as the two parties settled out of court. According to Billboard, he originally signed a production deal with the label in 2013, which gave them ownership of his work as a part of the Migos as well as any solo endeavours.
Offset’s ‘Father of 4’ was released on February 22, 2019. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 89,000 first-week units. NME gave that first record four stars, saying, “Overall, though, ‘Father of 4’ is a fine body of work that builds a convincing case that Offset is currently best-placed to be Migos’ break-out solo star: once again, the final act of a trilogy proves to be the finest.”
The record’s launch single is the Cardi B-assisted ‘Jealousy’, which was released on July 28. The Three 6 Mafia-sampling track was the latest collaboration they’ve done as a couple, others include ‘MotorSport’ and ‘Clout’.
On Good Morning America, Offset spoke about working with Jamie Lee Curtis on the promotional skit for ‘Jealousy’, where the two recreated James Brown‘s famous 1988 CNN interview. “Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one,” he said. “So, how that happened is I DM’d Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, ‘Yo, I got an idea. I would love to work with you.’”
He continued: “She wrote me back so quickly. She was like, ‘Yeah, I got you, but you need to follow me. That’s how I knew she was cool.”
Cardi B surprised fans by performing ‘Clout’ and ‘MotorSport’ with her husband during his headlining set. The Migos rapper also paid tribute to his late “brother” Takeoff by playing the Jackson 5’s ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’. The 28-year-old died after being shot in Houston last November.
In June, Offset and Quavo performed for the first time together since Takeoff’s death at the 2023 BET Awards. After the poignant moment, the former said that the experience “cleared his soul.”