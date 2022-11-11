Offset delays release of new album following Takeoff’s death

Offset has delayed the release of his second solo studio album following the death of his cousin and former Migos bandmate Takeoff.

As HipHop DX reports, a fanpage member recently reached out to Offset via DM on social media to ask whether the record would still be arriving today (Friday, November 11) as planned.

The fan acknowledged that the project was likely to be the “last thing on your mind” in light of recent events. In response, Offset wrote: “No pushed back.” He didn’t offer any further information as to when the ‘Father Of 4’ follow-up could come out.

Per The Source, Offset tweeted “11/11/22” followed by the word “ALBUM” back in September. He shared the single ‘CODE’ (feat. Moneybagg Yo) and the Baby Keem-produced song ‘5 4 3 2 1’ in August.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old.

Offset is yet to comment publicly on the tragedy, but he has changed his Instagram avatar to a photograph of Takeoff.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Takeoff’s funeral will take place today (November 11) at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in his home city of Atlanta, Georgia. It has since been reported that Justin Bieber will perform at the ceremony.

Drake, meanwhile, has rescheduled his planned intimate gig in New York tonight so that he can attend the service.

The ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ star eulogised Takeoff during the opening segment of his Table For One radio show on SiriusXM last week (November 3).

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC [Migos’ record label, Quality Control Music], to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff – a guy that I knew for a long, long time,” Drake began.

Other acts to have paid tribute to Takeoff include the likes of Beyoncé, Dave, Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent and Rick Ross.